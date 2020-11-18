Madison Common Council overhauls local cannabis laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council loosened cannabis laws during a meeting late Tuesday night.

One of the most significant changes passed allows people 18-years-old and older to have and use up to 28 grams of cannabis on public and private property with the permission of the building owner, landlord or tenant.

Alders in favor said in the meeting this is long overdue.

"We shouldn't even be talking about this tonight, it, of course, is preposterous and outrageous that the Wisconsin State Legislature hasn't moved long ago to legal and regulated adult use of cannabis like so many other states have across the country, including many of our neighboring states," said Alder Michael Verveer.

Other related measures passed include:

Allowing possession of paraphernalia for cannabis use.

Lowering fines associated with violations of the ordinances, such as consumption on private property without the consent of the property owner.

Banning smoking cannabis in places where cigarettes and other tobacco products and devices are prohibited.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, while it remains against state and federal law to possess marijuana in Madison, the police department won't refer charges for solely possessing less than 28 grams of cannabis. That's at the direction of the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

The changes wouldn't stop police from seeking charges for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, even if it is under the legal limit.

It's important to note, under the revised laws, no one can have cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school and it can not be on school buses. It can also not be used in a car that is in "operation."