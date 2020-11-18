Majestic albino buck photographed in Vilas County

BOULDER JUNCTION (WKOW) — As hunters prepare to head into the woods during Wisconsin’s annual 9-day gun deer hunt season, they may come across some majestic animals like these.

Tracy Weese photographed this albino buck recently near Boulder Junction.

But if you see one, remember not to shoot.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, it is illegal to shoot an “all-white deer which is entirely white other than the hooves, tarsal glands, head and parts of the head.” If any other part of the deer is not white, it is legal to harvest.