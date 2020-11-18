Minnesota Update: Record single-day high of 67 COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that 67 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, a record single-day high.

Fifty-one of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The previous record high of 56 COVID-19 deaths was reported last Wednesday.

A total of 3,010 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 2,066 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 5,102 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

MDH said 20 of the cases were reported in Winona County. Eleven confirmed cases were in Fillmore County while Houston County had eight more.

A total of 242,043 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 18,769 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 3,397 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 193,869 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 37,026 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,543,671. MDH said about 2,204,412 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 13,892 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,307 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

