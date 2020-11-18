Minnesota shuts more businesses as COVID-19 spread soars

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has imposed new COVID-19 restrictions as the spread spikes to all-time highs. He’s shutting down bars, restaurants, and fitness centers while pausing social gatherings and organized amateur sports for four weeks starting Friday night. The announcement came on a day when Minnesota recorded a record 67 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s toll to 3,010. And state officials expect to top 300,000 total cases sometime next week. Retailers, child care, salons, and places of worship can stay open with proper precautions. Schools will continue to operate with a mix of in-person, distance and hybrid learning.