NRA pays $2.5M after NY probe into ‘dangerous’ insurance

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York financial regulators say the National Rifle Association is banned from marketing insurance in New York for five years and will pay $2.5 million to settle an investigation into “dangerous” policies that covered gun owners’ costs related to self-defense shootings. The New York State Department of Financial Services announced the consent order with the powerful gun advocacy group after a three-year investigation into possible violations of state insurance law. State regulators said the NRA violated insurance laws and regulations by acting as an insurance producer without a license. An attorney for the NRA says the organization has not admitted to any crimes as a part of the settlement.