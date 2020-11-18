Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd want to introduce evidence of a 2017 arrest in which they say the officer held his knee on the back of a 14-year-old boy and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors say body camera video that captured the boy’s arrest shows that Derek Chauvin uses unreasonable force when dealing with a suspect who doesn't immediate comply with his orders.

Chauvin’s attorney argues that the force used was in keeping a former department policy.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died in May after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.