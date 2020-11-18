Rapper with flamethrower in custody over NYC bus stunt

NEW YORK (AP) — A rapper who shot off a flamethrower while standing on an occupied New York City bus has surrendered to police. Authorities say he was arrested Wednesday on charges including reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. Dupree G.O.D was filmed earlier this month in an unauthorized stunt that he said was part of a tribute video for the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The clip gained attention on social media after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe. The New York Post reported that his attorney Cary London issued a statement saying the stunt was controlled.