ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - 94th State Assembly Representative Steve Doyle says he's tested positive for COVID-19.

He tells WXOW that, "I was one of the lucky ones. I had one day that I was feeling pretty bad. I feel pretty good right now but I find that I get to spend two weeks in the basement of my house."

Doyle was re-elected November 3 to the State Assembly.