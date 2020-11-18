Too soon? Georgia draws next class of White House hopefuls

ATLANTA (AP) — Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia are first and foremost about who will control the Senate for the opening of President-elect Joe Biden’s Democratic administration. The stakes are high enough to draw hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign time and plenty of high-profile surrogates. But beyond the immediate effects of the Jan. 5 election, the preceding two-month campaign blitz offers Republicans with presidential ambitions an early proving ground. Two Florida Republicans, Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, have already visited. Another senator, Arkansas’ Tom Cotton, comes to central Georgia on Friday.