Trempealeau County issues mask requirement

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Trempealeau County Director/Health Officer Barbara Barczak signed an order on Wednesday requiring face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The order takes effect on November 21 and goes until January 21, 2021.

In a release from the health department, it said the order happened due to what they're calling an 'alarming increase' in the number of COVID cases in the county.

The order requires that every person in the county age five and older wear a face covering when:

In any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, are present; In line to enter any enclosed building; Driving or riding in any vehicle where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, are present; Outdoors at a public place where 6-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained.

They also provided links to a CDC statement regarding the effectiveness of masks and how to properly wear a mask.

There are exceptions to the mask requirement as outlined below.

While eating or drinking; When communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means; While obtaining a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services or healthcare; While sleeping; While swimming or on duty as a lifeguard; When engaging in work where wearing a face covering would create a risk to the individual, as determined by government safety guidelines; When necessary to confirm the individual’s identity, including when entering a financial institution; When federal or state law or regulations prohibit wearing a face covering.



The following individuals are exempt from the face covering requirement under of this Order:

Children under the age of 5; Individuals who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering

without assistance; Individuals with medical conditions, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health

conditions, or other sensory sensitivities that prevent the individual from wearing a face covering.

The full order can be read below.

News app viewers can read the order here.