Trump faces Wednesday deadline for Wisconsin vote recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing a deadline to file for a recount in Wisconsin. Canvassed vote results submitted by all 72 counties show Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 20,608 votes. Trump has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for a recount and pay for it. If he wants a statewide recount, Trump will have to pay $7.9 million up front. He can also request recounts only in certain counties, which would reduce the cost. Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence.