Wednesday’s Scores

8:13 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-3, 25-5, 25-14

Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-23, 26-24, 25-11

Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-11, 25-11, 25-10

St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Como Park at St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

St. Paul Harding at St. Paul Highland Park, ccd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

