Wednesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-3, 25-5, 25-14
Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-23, 26-24, 25-11
Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-11, 25-11, 25-10
St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Como Park at St. Paul Johnson, ccd.
St. Paul Harding at St. Paul Highland Park, ccd.
