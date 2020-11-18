Winds pick up pace under quiet skies

Out the door, temperatures are falling near the freezing mark. So another chilly start to bundle up for before southerly winds warm the surface into the end of the week.

Windy

By this afternoon winds will have the potential to gust up to 40 mph. Strong winds will be from the south, which will help with warming. Today highs will climb into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow the southerly winds stay in tack but will not be as strong. A few gusts possible into the afternoon but will be much calmer than today. But with continuing southerly winds, temperatures will jump to the 60s. A few clouds will be passing through the region but will be very comfortable.

Cooling down

Friday will tap back into the cool northerly winds. With an abundance of sunshine and a quiet pattern, it will still be comfortable in the upper 40s. Then into the weekend, active weather will keep the region much cooler.

Saturday through Sunday, temperatures will stay in the 40s with more cloud cover. Passing frontal systems may be able to bring rain/snow chances throughout the weekend as well. More details to come as we approach the weekend.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett