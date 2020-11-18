Wisconsin Update: Record high 7,989 cases of COVID-19 in the state; 204 in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 52 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 283 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 7,989 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday, a new high since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 12,140 new negative tests.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,277 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 3 from the day prior. The number is a new daily high since the pandemic began.

Of those, 431 are in the ICU, down 21 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 52 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,793 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 254,365 or 76.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 121 people, an increase of two since yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 21 of the cases are in intensive care, or three fewer than yesterday.

La Crosse County saw 204 new cases on Wednesday, the third straight day of more than 150 cases. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 7

10-19 - 15

20-29 - 50

30-39 - 34

40-49 - 22

50-59 - 25

60-69 - 22

70-79 - 19

80-89 - 6

90+ - 4

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 623 (+22) 4 (=1) 19.29 Crawford 725 (+15) 4 22.71 Grant 3,063 (+69) 53 63.29 Jackson 1,362 (+69) 4 55.71 La Crosse 6,845 (+204) 32 144.57 Monroe 2,039 (+47) 11 52 Trempealeau 1,963 (+98) 8 64.14 Vernon 894 (+21) 7 22.57 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

