A G-r-reat way to donate

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - Festival Foods is teaming up with Tony the Tiger, raising funds for Wisconsin food pantries. Kellogg's famous cereal with it's big cat mascot is donating a dollar for each frosted flakes product purchased in November. Festival Foods will be matching each donation with a dollar as well, up to $20,000.

The funds will benefit the 40 food pantries that are all part of Festival's Food for Neighbors program. One hundred percent of all donations stay in the communities where they were collected.

Shoppers who prefer online shopping can still purchase frosted flakes products using the Festival Click N Go service. For more information, go to https://www.festfoods.com/