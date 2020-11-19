Vernon County to add an additional COVID-19 testing site

VIROQUA,Wis.(WXOW)- Vernon County is set to host an additional free COVID-19 testing site on November 25.

The testing runs from 10am-6pm at the Old County Highway Shop at 602 North Main Street, Viroqua WI 54665. Testing is to all Vernon County residents as well as individual in western Wisconsin that may be experiencing symptoms.

The testing is free and done through a nasal swab. Once again, the Vernon County Health Department reminds everyone to be patient as lines may be long for testing.