Anomalies found in data put census deadline in jeopardy

The director of the Census Bureau says irregularities have been found during the numbers-crunching phase of the 2020 census. Thursday’s announcement makes it less likely the statistical agency can meet a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. The Census Bureau already was facing a shortened schedule of two and a half months for processing the data collected during the 2020 census — about half the time originally planned. The Census Bureau wouldn’t say Thursday what the anomalies were or publicly state a new deadline for the apportionment numbers.