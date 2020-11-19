Wisconsin recount cleared to begin after partisan fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to issue an order to recount ballots cast in two heavily Democratic counties, but only after hours of partisan squabbling.

President Donald Trump paid $3 million and filed a petition for the recount, seeking to undo Joe Biden's victory in the key state. Trump claims “irregularities” in Milwaukee and Dane counties, which went for Biden by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but no evidence of illegal activity has been presented.

The commission evenly split between Republicans and Democrats voted late Wednesday night to issue the recount order, but what was expected to be a pro forma move resulted instead in nearly six hours of arguing.