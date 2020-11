Lancaster, Wis. (WXOW) Aquinas closed out their season in style, clobbering Lancaster 42-8 in a Div. 5 Regional final.

Riley Klar turned in the play of the game with a 97 yard scoop and score off a Lancaster fumble.

Aiden Lee put the Blugolds on top with the first score of the game.

Then Jackson Flottmeyer hit Quinn Miskowski for another score to make it 16-0 and the route was on.

Aquinas finishes the season 5-3.