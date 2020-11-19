Wisconsin hospital leader urges Evers, Republicans to unite

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Wisconsin Hospital Association is pleading with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and state legislative leaders to come together immediately to fight the virus before the current crisis becomes a catastrophe.

Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote Thursday to Evers and both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders.

He says the governor and lawmakers should take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, address immediate hospital bed shortages and staffing needs, create alternative care facilities and expand contact tracing.

Republican legislative leaders and Evers were scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the virus.