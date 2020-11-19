Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a virtual meeting with governors, Joe Biden has expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power at the White House has hindered the flow of information about programs to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine.

The president-elect tells the National Governors Association’s leadership team that his incoming team “hasn’t been able to get everything we need” from the Trump administration.

Biden specifically cited “Operation Warp Speed,” the federal government’s partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden promised state leaders that he’d “make sure you get the resources you need … to beat this virus.”