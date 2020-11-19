Biden says he’s decided on treasury secretary nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said Thursday that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving. He says, “You’ll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party.” The leading candidates are thought to be former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. Either would be the first female treasury secretary. Also mentioned as possible candidates are former Fed vice chair Roger Ferguson and Raphael Bostic, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Either would be the first Black treasury secretary.