Blair Haus owner devasted by fire that claimed his sports bar

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly caused the Blair Haus Sports Bar and Grill to go up in flames last Friday.

"Blair Haus was a staple in this town for many, many years," said owner Jeremy Tranberg.

A strong scent of ash still lingered in the air on Thursday morning. The 120-year-old staple served the community in many different formats over the years. From a movie theater to a car dealership, and most recently as a hangout for those young and old.

"There were a lot of memories created in that building over the past ten years," said Tranberg. "The atmosphere was great. The inside looked good. People would come in. It was always clean... a little bit of fun for everybody."

Tranberg had finished his morning cleaning of the deep fryers and was just preparing to open when the fire broke out.

"I heard a little bang and I just assumed somebody walked into the bar."

That's when he looked up at one of his security monitors and saw flames in the kitchen. Tranburg attempted to put out the fire but knew it was already too late. He grabbed his cell phone and left.

"Just watching it go, it was crazy.... not something I would ever wish upon anybody," said Tranberg.

The Blair native came back to the bar after everything had cooled down, looking for any signs of his memorabilia. He was looking for one item in particular.

"Losing my moose head that my grandpa shot 60 years ago is a tough one," said Tranberg.

People from the community watched as the blaze demolished the building and reflected on what once used to be.

"I like going here my family likes going here. It's a historic place in Blair," said friend and Bullpen Bar owner Nate Dahl.

Tranberg said he's grateful for the community's support and well wishes during this tough time.

"The community treated us very well in the last ten years," said Tranberg.

"I thank God that I wasn't still in there you know obviously for my wife and my kid's sake, you know my mom, my family," said Tranberg.

Tranberg says he’s weighing out his options on what’s next for the space. If he does rebuild, the name Blair Haus will stick around.

Fourteen different fire departments helped put out the fire. Two adjacent buildings were also damaged and several residents were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them at this time.