Cooling back down a bit

Spectacular Thursday

Most of us got to the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday with La Crosse making it to 63 degrees! The average high for this time of year is 42 degrees. We saw a mix of sun and clouds and ended with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Weak Cold Front

A weak cold front is going to slide through the area on Friday dropping our temperatures a little bit. It won't be anything too dramatic, but we are looking at highs in the upper 40s to near 50 for Tuesday afternoon. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds again for Friday.

Extended Forecast

As we head into the weekend we are looking at near-average temperatures with highs in the low 40s. Right now, we should stay relatively dry with just a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday. The better chance for a rain/snow mix comes early next week. I have my eye on Tuesday as of now for the best chance for rain. Other than that, this forecast is filled with highs mostly in the 40s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears