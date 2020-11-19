Even warmer temperatures today, but how long will this streak last?

After 8 days of near-average temperatures, the region has returned to above-average. Yesterday’s high temperature was 54 degrees, which is 12 degrees above average. The last time we were above the 40s was November 9th with the end of the long 70-degree streak.

Warmest day

Today will be even warmer than yesterday and more enjoyable with calming winds. A few wind gusts could be noted this morning before becoming calm this afternoon. But the southerly wind will help to usher temperatures from the 40s this morning to the 60s.

Into the afternoon a cold front will be on approach, this will switch up the winds. The winds were influential on a few warm days but now temperatures will fall behind the cold front. However, Friday could still grasp a decent temperature field with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Weekend Outlook

It will be a quiet weekend for the gun deer opener. Temperatures all weekend will be near average (average: 41-40). Saturday brings mostly sunny skies, light winds with highs closer to average.

Heading into Sunday, a slight increase in the weather pattern. First, precipitation chances increase with a very small rain/snow chance. This will exist during the daytime. Then winds will increase to 15 mph with gradually clearing skies late Sunday.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett