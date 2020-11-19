Family and Children’s Center receives a little over $10,000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Family and Children’s Center received $10,080 upon being nominated to the League Of Ridiculous, a local charity organization stemming from the Beer By Bike Brigade.

The center provided resources for the most vulnerable community, like children, abused individuals, and those struggling with mental health.

Jamie Korn, the Development Director for the Family & Children’s Center, said she is grateful for this money on behalf of the center. Korn said the funds would help fund the center’s Host Homes Program.

Family & Children’s Center’s Host Homes Program provides safe, supportive transitional housing and support options for the homeless youth living in our community. It will address their needs by connecting them with caring adults willing to provide safe housing and support. The host home model is an “outside-the-system” response to youth homelessness. It allows the community to take care of each other.

Heidi Eglash is part of the Host Homes Program. Eglash believes children need a safe place to live to accomplish positive goals in life.

“These are good kids in the program who just need a little bit more,” Eglash said. “Everyone has a heart, and if people are worried about getting involved, don’t worry because the center will provide support for you and the child.”

To learn more about what resources the center offers to the community, click here.