Former guard sentenced for smuggling contraband into prison

MIAMI (AP) — A former federal prison guard in South Florida was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison for smuggling cell phones, cigarettes and other contraband into the facility where he worked. Court records show 48-year-old Victor DeJesus Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy, bribery and other charges. DeJesus had worked as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami before his arrest last year. Starting in December 2018, officials say DeJesus received thousands of dollars from inmates and their associates for bringing the contraband into the low-security prison.