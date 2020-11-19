Germany marks 75th anniversary of landmark Nuremberg trials

BERLIN (AP) — Seventy-five years ago, the dock of Courtroom 600 of the Nuremberg Palace of Justice was packed with some of the most nefarious figures of the 20th Century: Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrop and 18 other high-ranking Nazis. They weren’t yet known as war criminals _ it was a charge didn’t exist until the Nuremberg trials that began on Nov. 20, 1945, in what is now seen as the birthplace of a new era of international law. The proceedings broke new ground in holding government leaders individually responsible for their aggression and slaughter of millions of innocents. Its legacy lives on in the International Criminal Court of today.