GOP canvassers again oppose certifying Detroit-area votes

DETROIT (AP) — Two Michigan Republicans who initially blocked certification of election results for the county that includes Detroit despite no evidence of fraud before approving them now say they want to rescind their certification.

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two Republican canvassers in Wayne County, said in a statement late Wednesday they only voted to certify results after “hours of sustained pressure."

Palmer and Hartmann initially voted against certification, leaving the board deadlocked at 2-2 along party lines. The canvassers later certified the results, 4-0.

Michigan Democrats say the certification can’t be rescinded.

Unofficial results say Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes.