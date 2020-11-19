Governor Evers announces millions in support funding for out-of-school care organizations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW/WXOW) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced $6.6 million in grants for organizations providing out-of-school care to school-aged kids during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The out-of-school support grants are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and is being awarded to 42 organizations across the state.

“These out-of-school support providers are a critical part of ensuring Wisconsin kids have access to high-quality programming and a safe place to go,” said Gov. Evers. “The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our kids, and these organizations have stepped up in a big way to make sure they have the support they need to stay resilient.”

According to the press release, the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant program provides eligible organizations grant awards to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased staffing costs, cleaning and sanitization, and additional costs to ensure high-quality programming otherwise impacted by COVID-19.

The 42 organizations primarily consists of area YMCA's and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Several of the recipients are in Western Wisconsin.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse - $250,000

Boys and Girls Club of Sparta - $145,480

Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin - $250,000

For a full list of grant winners and additional information, click here.