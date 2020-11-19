IMF director: virus could disrupt global recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter the world now faces slower momentum with a resurgence in coronavirus cases. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that significant progress on the vaccines raised “hopes of vanquishing the virus that has taken more than a million lives and caused tens of millions of job losses” around the world. The G-20 virtual leaders summit, which Saudi Arabia is conducting this week in its role as this year’s head of the G-20, will focus on the efforts to stabilize the global economy and foster a rebound growth next year.