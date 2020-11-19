Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End ‘political circus’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor says the speaker of the House should answer questions about a bribery scheme in which federal prosecutors have implicated him, or resign. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said that Illinois taxpayers “don’t deserve a political circus” after Speaker Michael Madigan’s closest confidante and three others were indicted. Utility giant ComEd admitted trading Madigan favors for helpful legislation. Madigan issued a statement noting that he has not been accused of a crime and is innocent of wrongdoing. Three more House Democrats also withdrew support for a 19th term by Madigan when a new General Assembly convenes in January.