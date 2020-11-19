Minnesota Update: Record 72 deaths, 3 in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- For the second day in a row, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a record increase in COVID-19 deaths in the state.

MDH reported that 72 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, surpassing the previous single-day high of 67 deaths reported on Wednesday. Fifty-one of the 72 people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Three of the people who died were from Winona County according to the Health and Human Services Department. MDH said that one each was between 80-84, 90-94, and 95-99. A total of 25 people have now died in the county from the virus.

A total of 3,082 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH said 2,117 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that 7,877 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County said they had 70 new cases in their county. They ranged in age from under 4 to 89.

Fillmore County saw 25 new cases along with Houston County adding 19.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a series of new COVID-19 restrictions for the state in response to the significantly increasing case numbers. These restrictions include a temporary closure of the state's gyms and fitness centers, restrictions on social gatherings and the limiting of bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery services only.

A total of 249,906 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 19,197 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 3,679 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 198,365 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported 56,820 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,601,197. MDH said about 2,233,137 people have been tested for COVID-19 Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 14,171 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,346 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

