Minor discrepancies at heart of GOP effort to overturn vote

Poll book problems, unbalanced precincts and false reads are at the heart of the Republican Party’s long shot efforts to toss out thousands of votes in Detroit and other largely Black cities that contributed to Joe Biden’s victory in Michigan. But experts say those issues are present in all elections and almost never indicate any serious threat to the integrity of the results. A state canvassing board is expected on Monday to begin certifying election results from each of Michigan’s 83 counties, including Wayne County, where two Republican canvassers grudgingly certified the election due to what they called ballot “discrepancies” in Detroit precincts.