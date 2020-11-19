Over 4,700 jobs at risk as UK fashion chains seek rescue

LONDON (AP) — Over 4,700 jobs are at risk after the owner of British fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger said it had failed to find a buyer for the troubled businesses, which like others in the sector are reeling from the pandemic. The two chains, which are owned by EWM Group, have been put into a type of bankruptcy protection after a two-week deadline to find a buyer passed. The administrators put in charge of the chains said Thursday that they remain hopeful that a deal can be secured. The administrators said no redundancies or store closures have been confirmed yet.