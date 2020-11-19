Nekoosa defeats Prairie Du Chien at home in final game of the season

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - (WXOW) - After Nekoosa got off to a hot start with two touchdowns, Prairie Du Chien stormed back to go into halftime up by a score but it wasn't enough to hold off the Papermakers.

Only 50 seconds into the game, on the second play, Nekoosa's Ethan Hoogesteger tossed it to Cordero Ysquierdo who went 71 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. They went for two and it was 8-0 early for the papermakers.

After Prairie Du Chien was forced to punt, they got the ball back again and Ysquierdo broke free for another long run all the way to the 15-yard line. He finished the game with 259 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On the next play Nekoosa scored again that time with a handoff to Jonathan Wenzel and it was 14-0 after a failed two-point conversion. Their momentum began to slow after that.

With 1:38 left in the first quarter, Prairie Du Chien was forced to punt but it went off Ysquierdo's chest and it was recovered by John Titlbach. The score was still 14-0 but a few plays later the Blackhawks made them pay for that turnover.

Maddox Cejka found Jon Nicholson in the back of the end zone. Nicholson got two feet in and Prairie Du Chien was finally on the board before the end of the first quarter.

On Nekoosa's following possession, Hoogesteger threw an interception and possession went right back to the Blackhawks.

Cejka found Nicholson again in the end zone to tie up the game 14-14.

After Nekoosa turned it over on downs, Prairie Du Chien's momentum only continued to build. The Blackhawks go up for the first time all game with six minutes left in the half.

That time Cejka connected with Brady Russell for six. He finished 16/31 with 223 yards and four touchdowns.

It was 21-14 heading into halftime but Nekoosa came out ready to play. They scored 26 in the second half, 20 in the fourth quarter alone to go on to defeat the Blackhawks 40-28.