Baraboo, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska outscored Baraboo 22-0 in the second half to turn a close game into a route, 50-26 was the final.

Ayden Larson had 235 yards passing and three touchdowns to lead the way.

Albert Romero had 107 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Michael Skemp had 6 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Onalaska finishes the season 6-2.