Packers pose another key test for division-leading Colts

The Indianapolis Colts face their third consecutive major test Sunday when they host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Indy lost a home game for the first time this season two weeks ago against Baltimore. The Colts rebounded by picking up a win at Tennessee, moving into a tie with the Titans for the AFC South lead. The Packers struggled at home against Jacksonville last week but hung on and are now in position to claim the top seed in the NFC. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers got his first win against the Packers last season after losing his first three contests against Green Bay.