Plenty of players worth watching from smaller conferences
Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor begins his senior season as the reigning Ohio Valley Conference player of the year after averaging 21.8 points and 11 rebounds in 2019-20. Taylor is one of several noteworthy players from outside the major conferences. Other mid-major or low-major players to watch include Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey, Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller and Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross.