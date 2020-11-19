Reminders to hunters for gun deer season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's gun deer season gets underway on Saturday. As hunters get ready to take to the woods, the DNR has a couple of things to keep in mind.

As always, hunters should make sure they have three points of contact and a harness when climbing into a tree stand. You should also treat every gun as if it is loaded, always point your muzzle in a safe direction, and be sure of your target and what's beyond.

Hunting will look a little different this year as we continue to go through the pandemic. Eric Lobner, the Wisconsin DNR wildlife management program director, encourages hunters to practice social distancing, wear a mask when crossing by other hunters and carry hand sanitizer with you.

"Don't jump into a vehicle with someone else that's a non-household member. Avoid staying in a cabin. I hate to say it, but avoid those evening social events whether you're playing cards or whatever the situation may be. Those are opportunities where you could be spreading the coronavirus," said Lobner.

Lobner also says people should avoid traveling long distances to hunt. He encourages people to download the Hunt Wild app. That app shows you public land that is available to hunt on in the area. Hunt Wild is available for free on Apple and Android platforms.