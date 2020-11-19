Rivoli Theatre received grant relief money

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse icon, the Rivoli Theatre, received $43,859 and some change from Wisconsin's $10M COVID-19 Movie Theatre Grant Program.

The grant money was awarded to 54 movie theatre operations across the state.

Sam DeMerit, the Associate General Manager for the Rivoli, said this grant money will be used to keep the lights on through the pandemic.

"It's been rough. We've been out of work for eight months. We are looking to come back in the future, but this grant is significant to keep us afloat so we can have a future to look forward to," said DeMerit.

The program's money comes from the Federal Cares Act, which expires at the end of December.

The Marcus Cinema on Ward Avenue will get part of the $4M to give to the Marcus Cinema chain.

The COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant program provides eligible grantees average awards of $14,600 per qualified movie theater screen in Wisconsin.