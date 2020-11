La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Viterbo men's basketball team beat Clarke in their home opener 70-67 at Beggs Gymnasium.

It was the opening round game of the Viterbo Invitational.

Three players scored 11 points each for the V-hawks, Noah Fredrickson, Jack Monis and Lowdon Rockweiler.

Viterbo led by 11 late in the first half and then had to hang on for the win to improve to 2-2 on the season.