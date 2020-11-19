How to get a free Thanksgiving dinner through Walmart

(WKOW) -- Major retailer Walmart is teaming up with several companies to provide free Thanksgiving meals.

Walmart is partnering with Butterball, Campbell's, Coca-Cola, and Ibotta to feed everyone in America.

“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” said Sarah Henry, Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing.

To claim your free meal, go to any Walmart store and pickup the following items: Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, a two liter bottle of Coke, a Butterball Turkey, Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, Great Value Stuffing, Great Value Cranberry Sauce, and Great Value Frozen Green Beans.

When you go to checkout, scan your receipt with the Ibotta app and you'll get a refund sent to your account.