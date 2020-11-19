Wisconsin Update: 83 deaths in the state on Thursday

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 83 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 236 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Three of the deaths were in Trempealeau County according to DHS figures.

There have been 6,635 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday. There were 12,585 new negative tests.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,217 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 60 from the day prior.

Of those, 428 are in the ICU, down three from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 83 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,876 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 259,953, or 76.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 114 people, a drop of seven since yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 21 of the cases are in intensive care or the same number as yesterday.

La Crosse County saw 74 new cases on Thursday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 2

10-19 - 5

20-29 - 6

30-39 - 10

40-49 - 9

50-59 - 22

60-69 - 12

70-79 - 5

80-89 - 2

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 647 (+24) 4 20 Crawford 752 (+27) 4 23.14 Grant 3,101 (+38) 54 (+1) 57.43 Jackson 1,380 (+18) 4 50.43 La Crosse 6,919 (+74) 32 128.71 Monroe 2,120 (+81) 11 52.57 Trempealeau 1,993 (+30) 11 (+3) 59.86 Vernon 918 (+24) 7 22.29 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

