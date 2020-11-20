Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid this year

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is calling on Congress to enact billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance before the year’s end.

That's according to a senior aide who warned Friday that “there’s no more room for delay.”

Biden is set to hold his first in-person meeting since winning the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

The incoming Democratic president will host the top Democrats in the House and Senate on Friday afternoon at his makeshift transition headquarters in a downtown Wilmington, Delaware, theater.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to block a smooth transition of power to the next president.