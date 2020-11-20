Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27, Pequot Lakes 0
Park Christian 7, Blackduck 6
Class 6A=
Section Championship=
Centennial 27, Stillwater 14
Rosemount 42, East Ridge 0
Shakopee 35, Champlin Park 21
Class 5A=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Mahtomedi 20, North St. Paul 14
Section 6=
Championship=
Rogers 28, Elk River 20
Third Place=
Monticello 48, Robbinsdale Armstrong 35
Class 4A=
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Princeton 30, Delano 12
Section 8=
Championship=
Rocori 34, Grand Rapids 6
Third Place=
Willmar 21, Detroit Lakes 0
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Waseca 23, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8
Section 2=
Third Place=
Dassel-Cokato 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
Section 5=
Third Place=
Foley 28, Pine City 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34, Two Harbors 13
Class 2A=
Section 4=
Championship=
Minneapolis North 44, St. Agnes 0
Section 5=
Championship=
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 45, Paynesville 26
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Osakis 34, Pillager 12
Section 7=
Championship=
Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 6
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Barnesville 41, Warroad 8
Pelican Rapids 40, Hawley 14
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 40, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21
Section 5=
Third Place=
Lac qui Parle Valley 27, Canby 12
9-Man=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Verndale 38, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 16
Section 5=
Semifinal=
McGregor 50, South Ridge 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Bigfork 12
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/