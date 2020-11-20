Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Red Lake Falls, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
BOLD def. Wabasso, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23
Bethlehem Academy def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
Cloquet def. Proctor, 25-17, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16
Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6
DeLaSalle def. St. Anthony, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. New York Mills, 25-14, 25-20, 27-25
East Grand Forks def. Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-11, 25-18
East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-11, 25-9, 25-21
Elk River def. Blaine, 23-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-20
Fosston def. Roseau, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12
Lakeview def. Renville County West, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Mabel-Canton def. Avail Academy, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15
Mayer-Lutheran def. New Prague, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Monticello def. Brainerd, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17
Moorhead def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Redwood Valley, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 28-26, 18-16
White Bear Lake def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-22, 25-18, 25-11
Woodbury def. Roseville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23
___
