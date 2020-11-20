Fundraising campaign seeks to reopen Muhammad Ali museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A fundraising campaign has been launched in an effort to raise enough money to renovate and reopen a museum at Muhammad Ali’s childhood home. WDRB-TV cited a news release in reporting that the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum is trying to raise $5.8 million. The museum says the money would go toward building a welcome center and making improvements. The release says museum officials hope to raise $1 million by the end of February and reopen the museum next fall. The tribute to the former heavyweight boxing champion opened in May 2016, but closed the following year due to financial troubles.