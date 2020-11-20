Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official said he will certify that Joe Biden won the state’s presidential election.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Raffensperger told a news conference Friday that he believes the numbers his office has presented are correct.

He also proposed future election law changes which he says will increase trust in the results.

He says he’s a proud Trump supporter but he’s also an engineer who lives by the motto that “numbers don’t lie.”