Global tech giants threaten to leave Pakistan over new rules

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Internet and technology companies are threatening to leave Pakistan after the government granted blanket powers to authorities to censor digital content. Critics say the move was aimed at curtailing freedom of expression in the conservative Islamic nation. Thursday’s warning from the Asia Internet Coalition, which represents global technology giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter, comes after Islamabad granted enhanced powers to government media regulators. The coalition said it was “alarmed by the scope of Pakistan’s new law targeting internet companies, as well as the government’s opaque process by which these rules were developed.”